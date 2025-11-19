Corded Vs. Cordless Makita Track Saw: What Are The Pros & Cons Of Both?

The track saw is a wonderful tool. There are few better ways to make incredibly precise cuts to pieces of wood, as the guide rail lets you maintain straight lines across significant distances. Nobody wants to eyeball a straight line that is a foot and a half long. The tool company Makita has a number of different track saws — also known as plunge saws — available for purchase. If you're planning to buy one, you need to make a big decision: whether to get a corded or cordless model. Both of these models have their strong and weak points, and it is simply a matter of which pros and cons affect you most that determines which Makita track saw model would be best for you.

Let's begin with how the corded and cordless Makita track saws bear a striking resemblance to one another. For both models, the most common blade size you will find is one with a 6.5-inch diameter. In both cases, they are able to handle fairly large cutting capacities. When at 90 degrees, each can handle a 2-3/16 inch cut, and at 45 degrees, that maximum cut capacity is 1-9/16 inches. In terms of how you make the cuts, the two saws work in much the same way. That is actually where the similarities between the Makita corded and cordless track saws end. Once you get into all the details, you can really see how the two track saw experiences differ and get a sense of where one performs better than the other, depending on the scenario.