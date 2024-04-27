How To Use A Makita Track Saw With Guide Rails

Cutting long, straight lines across wood or making "rip" cuts with a circular saw is much more challenging than you imagine. Following a crisp line marking the cut through the saw's baseplate notch can quickly go from accurate to awful, costing you time, materials, and money. Not to mention that according to Army Safety, there are more than 40,000 circular saw accidents every year.

Those in the construction trade can develop the ability to pull off perfect rip cuts after years of practice, but weekend warriors might need help to accomplish straight lines. Of course, you could always opt for a table saw, which includes a built-in rip fence. But table saws aren't inexpensive, with prices starting at $129 and going upwards of $20,400.

Fortunately, another option is the Makita 6-1/2 inch Plunge Circular Saw Kit, which includes a 55-inch guide rail. When used correctly, this guide rail ensures that those lengthy cuts are precise and straight. That will come in handy while building custom shelves, for example. But how does the guide rail work, and what else might you need for the best cuts?