The US Military Just Made History With A C-17 Plane & A Nuclear Reactor

On August 12, 2025, just six months before the historic flight aboard the C-17 Globemaster III, Isaiah Taylor issued a press release announcing his company, Valar Atomics, had been selected to participate in "the President's accelerated nuclear program." The nation's renewed interest in nuclear energy led to a May 23, 2025 Executive Order directing the US Army to build a nuclear microreactor and provide nuclear energy to a domestic military installation by September 30, 2028, and private-sector programs such as the Ward 250.

Valar Atomics developed its WardZero prototype in Los Angeles months before Executive Order 14301 was signed in May of 2025. The US Department of Energy selected the Valar Atomics Ward 250 as one of the projects poised to "achieve criticality on American soil by July 4th, 2026," as directed by section five of EO 14301.

The 5-megawatt Ward 250 nuclear microreactor is about the size of a large van. The power generated by the small package is enough power to service an estimated 5,000 homes or a sizable military installation. With the rapid-deployment capability demonstrated by the February 15th flight, the Ward 250 will eliminate the need for military operations to rely on civilian power grids or diesel-powered generators anywhere in the world.