This New Home Depot Deal Gets You $250 In Tools For Just $50
For those watching the calendar closely, every passing day is bringing us closer to the arrival of spring. For many, that means it is almost time to glove up and get to work whipping their gardens and green spaces back into shape after they've spent the past few months battling snow, ice, and freezing temps. Folks in that category might want to know that The Home Depot is looking to outfit lawn care DIYers with some necessary gear via the "Let It Spring" sales event.
For the record, this is not the sort of holiday sale where certain items are discounted for a day or a long weekend. But it is sort of a holiday-styled event, with Home Depot's marketing team essentially taking an advent calendar approach to its spring sales celebration via a 20-day countdown package. According to the company, the "Let It Spring" deal will provide serious savings to participants, essentially promising them $250 worth of tools and other helpful items.
All that gear will arrive in the form of a physical calendar-styled box which participants must purchase for $49.99. It is not, however, clear which specific items will be included inside, or if budget-friendly tool kits might feature in the mix. Rather, the Spring Countdown Calendar will feature "curated product SKUs across key spring categories," covering everything from lawn care to grilling and outdoor entertainment. But according to one HD representative's comments, each kit will include "practical tools and seasonal favorites" that "you'll actually use."
Here's how to ring in Spring with The Home Depot deal
Given the general setup of Home Depot's Let It Spring Countdown Calendar approach, there's no guarantee that participants will find the exact items they are looking for to accomplish their Spring time yard tune-up. It also seems unlikely that power tools from Home Depot's exclusive brand Ryobi will be included in the mix. Moreover, we should note the event's press release states that not every Home Depot shopper will be able to take advantage of the Let It Spring deal, as the calendars will be available only "while supplies last."
Whatever the case, the sale seems pretty fun in its overall design. Instead of solely providing online sales specials, it essentially works like an advent calendar, with participants opening a "door" in their calendar box every day to reveal a new item. They'll do so over the final 20 days leading up to the first day of spring, which is officially March 20th in 2026. But you can, presumably, also just open them all the moment the box arrives if you like. It's also not clear how many of the items are physically in the box vs. coupons or other discounts.
Along with tools, cleaning gear, and garden-friendly items, every door opened also promises to provide inspiration for spring projects and tips on how best to accomplish them. Per the press release, The Home Depot will be offering its Let It Spring Countdown Calendar to consumers in two separate drops, the first coming on February 20, 2026, and the second coming 5 days later on February 25. If you miss out, you can reportedly still follow the fun and potentially even score a deal on Home Depot's website.