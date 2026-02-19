This New Home Depot Deal Gets You $250 In Tools For Just $50

For those watching the calendar closely, every passing day is bringing us closer to the arrival of spring. For many, that means it is almost time to glove up and get to work whipping their gardens and green spaces back into shape after they've spent the past few months battling snow, ice, and freezing temps. Folks in that category might want to know that The Home Depot is looking to outfit lawn care DIYers with some necessary gear via the "Let It Spring" sales event.

For the record, this is not the sort of holiday sale where certain items are discounted for a day or a long weekend. But it is sort of a holiday-styled event, with Home Depot's marketing team essentially taking an advent calendar approach to its spring sales celebration via a 20-day countdown package. According to the company, the "Let It Spring" deal will provide serious savings to participants, essentially promising them $250 worth of tools and other helpful items.

All that gear will arrive in the form of a physical calendar-styled box which participants must purchase for $49.99. It is not, however, clear which specific items will be included inside, or if budget-friendly tool kits might feature in the mix. Rather, the Spring Countdown Calendar will feature "curated product SKUs across key spring categories," covering everything from lawn care to grilling and outdoor entertainment. But according to one HD representative's comments, each kit will include "practical tools and seasonal favorites" that "you'll actually use."