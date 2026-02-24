3 Garage Essentials You Should Think Twice About Buying From Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is a popular membership-based club that offers warehouse-style shopping with discounted prices on bulk-packaged products. Costco offers two annual membership levels, Gold Star for $65 and Executive for $130.
Whichever membership level you choose you'll have access to Costco gas stations, which could actually save you money if you buy enough fuel, discounted name-brand items, and the private-label Kirkland Signature store brand. Inside Costco and online, you'll find a variety of household needs like food and drinks, personal items like clothes and shoes, and automotive essentials including car tires and batteries.
With a selection like that it's no surprise that Costco offers a number of handy finds to upgrade your garage. However, as with most shopping experiences, not every Costco aimed at fulfilling a need in the garage is perfect for everyone. Some items fail to meet the expectations of Costco's invested buyers, or there are simply better options available at other retailers where you don't have to buy a membership to buy their products.
Iris 45-quart clear storage bins
Among the garage essentials with the lowest Costco customer ratings is the Iris 45-quart clear storage bin six-pack (item 1410576). With 2,066 reviews to date, the set of bins holds a 3.6-star rating. The storage bins, member-priced at $44.99, are not available inside your local Costco. Instead, you'll have to order them online and they'll ship to your door via free standard shipping or express, which promises arrival a few days earlier for an additional $38.94.
While having the bulky storage bins shipped straight to your door seems like an advantage, many of the negative reviews left by Costco members report the bins suffered damage during shipping. To make matters worse, as an online-only item, the bins cannot be returned to a local Costco according to reviews, they must be re-packaged and returned to the online warehouse.
As an alternative, HDX storage containers from Home Depot have better ratings, the clear 12-gallon flip-top version for example has a 4.2-star rating. While they are more expensive than the Iris bins at $13.98 each, they're available inside your local Home Depot or shipped to your door for free, and you don't need to buy a membership to get them.
Saferacks storage bin rack
Whichever storage bins, containers, or totes you decide to use to organize items in your garage, you'll want a way to store and access them that doesn't require unstacking and restacking them all just to access the one near the bottom. Costco's Saferacks storage bin rack is one solution, but you should carefully consider some of its features before making the purchase.
The Saferacks storage bin rack is priced at $79.99, features tool-free assembly, and has a 250-pound weight capacity with 50 pounds on each shelf. Per the product page on Costco's website, the rack is "designed specifically for Greenmade 27 gallon bins," comes in either black or silver, and measures 23 inches wide, 31 inches deep, and 68 inches to the top shelf.
While Costco's Saferack storage bin rack holds a 4.6-star rating on its site, negative reviews point to missing welds, assembly difficulties, missing hardware, and its incompatibility with storage bins other than the Greenmade 27-gallon containers. In a video review by the Mother Daughter Projects DIY YouTube channel, the pair points out some of the storage rack's flaws. One thing they didn't appreciate was the awkward access to removing and replacing bins. The bins sit on side rails under the outside edge of the tote, requiring lifting and pulling from the end until it's out far enough to lift it. While the design appears to allow access to bin contents without removing them, it didn't work that way for the mother and daughter team.
As an alternative, Harbor Freight has accessories to help you organize your garage. Consider the Yukon 5-tier shelf priced at $59.99. Each shelf is rated to hold 150 pounds, and Harbor Freight customers give it a 4.6-star rating.
Proslat PVC slatwall kit
Slatwalls are among the budget-friendly ways to organize your garage items. They have a similar function to pegboard while offering a cleaner look and come in a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and PVC.
Costco's Proslat PVC slatwall kit includes a set of 10 black hooks for $159.99. The kit holds a 4.0-star rating with just 15 reviews. While reviewers generally report acceptable quality of the components, what kills its overall rating are broken or missing pieces and lost shipments.
The Proslat kit from Costco provides materials to cover wall surfaces 48 inches high by 80 inches wide, an area of 26.67 square feet. In addition to the 10-piece set of hooks, the kit contains all the slats, trim, and hardware to complete the installation. While it's only available for purchase online, shipping and handling are included in the price, and it's estimated to arrive in seven days from the time it's ordered. However, keep in mind that you need a Costco membership to buy this product, which is effectively an added cost. If you're not a member, buying the cheapest subscription along with this slatwall pushes the price to $224.99, or $8.44 per square-foot.
If you don't already have a Costco membership, the Proslat PVC 8-feet by 4-feet slatwall kit from Home Depot is a better value, even at $199.99. While you'll have to buy the hooks separately, Home Depot sells a variety-pack of 25 slatwall hooks for $29.82. Home Depot's slatwall kit covers 32 square feet, has a 4.3-star rating with 458 reviews, and ships to a local store or your door for no additional charge in as little as five days. For $229.81, the Home Depot combo delivers a bigger slatwall and more hooks, averaging $7.18 per square-foot.
Why we're thinking twice about these garage essentials from Costco
We picked these specific examples due to poor ratings or reviews found at Costco and YouTube, or ones we felt represented a poor value for the money. However, these items are just a few examples of garage essentials we should think twice about before we buy them from Costco, especially if it's the only reason you're buying a membership.
We're not saying that Costco membership isn't a good choice for anyone, although it's certainly not the best option for everyone. If you find yourself frequently traveling near a Costco location that offers fuel for your vehicle, a Costco membership could pay for itself with fuel savings alone. Just be aware that Costco's gas pumps are usually very busy at certain times of the day.