3 Garage Essentials You Should Think Twice About Buying From Costco

Whichever storage bins, containers, or totes you decide to use to organize items in your garage, you'll want a way to store and access them that doesn't require unstacking and restacking them all just to access the one near the bottom. Costco's Saferacks storage bin rack is one solution, but you should carefully consider some of its features before making the purchase.

The Saferacks storage bin rack is priced at $79.99, features tool-free assembly, and has a 250-pound weight capacity with 50 pounds on each shelf. Per the product page on Costco's website, the rack is "designed specifically for Greenmade 27 gallon bins," comes in either black or silver, and measures 23 inches wide, 31 inches deep, and 68 inches to the top shelf.

While Costco's Saferack storage bin rack holds a 4.6-star rating on its site, negative reviews point to missing welds, assembly difficulties, missing hardware, and its incompatibility with storage bins other than the Greenmade 27-gallon containers. In a video review by the Mother Daughter Projects DIY YouTube channel, the pair points out some of the storage rack's flaws. One thing they didn't appreciate was the awkward access to removing and replacing bins. The bins sit on side rails under the outside edge of the tote, requiring lifting and pulling from the end until it's out far enough to lift it. While the design appears to allow access to bin contents without removing them, it didn't work that way for the mother and daughter team.

As an alternative, Harbor Freight has accessories to help you organize your garage. Consider the Yukon 5-tier shelf priced at $59.99. Each shelf is rated to hold 150 pounds, and Harbor Freight customers give it a 4.6-star rating.