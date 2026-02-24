Your Apple TV Has A Hidden Menu — Here's How To Access It

Though tech giant Apple has still not delivered an actual television set to its legions of users. Despite that fact, the brand's smart TV box remains one of the most high-profile streaming boxes available to consumers. There's a reason for that: reviewers who have tested many smart TV devices believe the Apple TV outperforms most streaming boxes on the market in ways no consumer should overlook, even if it costs considerably more than most competitors.

Not only that, some factions even believe the Apple TV box may actually handle many tasks better than a smart TV. Of course, if you know anything about Apple diehards, you know they're constantly on the hunt for ways to elevate the user experience without the need for downloads or upgrades. It would seem they have indeed uncovered a function or two on the Apple TV that are likely not known to many users who are already using the devices in their homes.

Yes, that includes a notable hidden menu that grants users access to some potentially desirable advanced internal settings on the device. If you're interested in seeing exactly what those settings are, we can tell you that this Apple TV hidden menu can be accessed without requiring users to jump through many hurdles. Here's a quick overview of the hidden menu and the steps to access it.