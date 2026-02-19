Skylight Calendar 2 Review: How To Sync Your Life On A Digital Display

One of my favorite parts about my job is my ability to test new things and push the limits of my comfort zone with a new piece of tech. When I take on a review, I need to do my best to integrate that piece of tech into my workflow, and I never really know how that's going to shake out.

I never pictured myself being a digital calendar guy. I mean sure, I live and die by my Google Calendar, but it never occurred to me to get a digital screen whose sole purpose it is to show me what's coming up on a given day. I had the opportunity to test Skylight's first calendar around this time last year (SlashGear has a Skylight Calendar (2025) review as well).

Since then, I've tested a number of alternatives to the Skylight calendar. At the end of it all, I kept coming back to the Skylight. From a feature-completeness standpoint, it has just the right amount of features — without trying to be something that it's not.

One of the pitfalls of a new platform is the temptation to try to do too much, and I tested a few calendars that did just that. But Skylight comfortably stays in its lane with some obvious low-hanging fruit, and some not-so-obvious fruit as well. I've been using a Skylight Calendar 2 review sample provided by Skylight for around two weeks, and this is my full review.