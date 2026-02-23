This New Honda Travel Trailer Makes Other Towable RVs Look Obsolete
Honda recently revealed a prototype of a travel trailer that weighs less than 1,500 pounds, meaning that it can be towed behind most vehicles, including the very popular compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V, which our review showed was capable, but the MPG falls short, and the Toyota RAV4, which is all-new and redesigned for 2026. The trailer's lightweight also makes it suitable for towing behind many EVs. Produced by a group of designers and engineers at Honda's U.S. research and development centers in Ohio and Los Angeles, the trailer has been named the Base Station, and has been, in Honda's words, "...conceived to democratize outdoor adventures..."
The Base Station has a low profile, permitting it to fit into either a garage or a standard parking space. When it is time to set up camp for the night, the Base Station's pop-up roof provides seven feet of headroom. The rear opens via a wide rear hatch, allowing campers to walk into and out of the Base Station. The wide futon-style seat converts to a queen-size bed, while the pop-up roof section can accommodate an optional bunk bed for the kids.
Speaking of options, the Base Station is designed to let users mix and match optional elements to personalize it for their camping needs. In addition to the bunk beds, customers can choose a kitchen module that includes an induction range top and running water. Other modules include an air conditioner to keep the Base Station cool and an outdoor shower.
What else should you know about Honda's new travel trailer?
The Base Station's standard equipment includes solar panels, which use an inverter and a lithium battery to provide zero-emissions power when campers are away from traditional power sources. If this is not sufficient, there are provisions to use campsite power when available, or a generator, which is also available from Honda. Also standard is the Base Station's ambient lighting system, which can be controlled to provide varying levels of brightness and color, assisting campers when setup occurs after nightfall. All of these functions are controlled from a screen located inside the Base Station.
As for when the Base Station prototype will come to market and be sold in a Honda showroom, Honda has not yet provided any information. Regarding the price, Honda has stated it is targeting $20,000 to $40,000, which means the base version without options may land near the lower end of that range. Adding options will raise the price closer to the top of that range, leaving no doubt that Honda dealers would love to sell the Base Station to any car buyers who show an interest.
The Honda Base Station prototype is the answer to many car owners' search for an affordable, lightweight, modern travel trailer that's both big enough and small enough to live with. It should suit well even for owners of trucks with the worst towing capacity.