This New Honda Travel Trailer Makes Other Towable RVs Look Obsolete

Honda recently revealed a prototype of a travel trailer that weighs less than 1,500 pounds, meaning that it can be towed behind most vehicles, including the very popular compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V, which our review showed was capable, but the MPG falls short, and the Toyota RAV4, which is all-new and redesigned for 2026. The trailer's lightweight also makes it suitable for towing behind many EVs. Produced by a group of designers and engineers at Honda's U.S. research and development centers in Ohio and Los Angeles, the trailer has been named the Base Station, and has been, in Honda's words, "...conceived to democratize outdoor adventures..."

The Base Station has a low profile, permitting it to fit into either a garage or a standard parking space. When it is time to set up camp for the night, the Base Station's pop-up roof provides seven feet of headroom. The rear opens via a wide rear hatch, allowing campers to walk into and out of the Base Station. The wide futon-style seat converts to a queen-size bed, while the pop-up roof section can accommodate an optional bunk bed for the kids.

Speaking of options, the Base Station is designed to let users mix and match optional elements to personalize it for their camping needs. In addition to the bunk beds, customers can choose a kitchen module that includes an induction range top and running water. Other modules include an air conditioner to keep the Base Station cool and an outdoor shower.