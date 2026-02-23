Here's How Much A 2021 Subaru Outback Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Outback, maybe more than any other Subaru model, symbolizes the trajectory of the Subaru brand itself. When it first launched in the mid-1990s, the Outback was a quirky yet groundbreaking lifted, body-cladded version of the Subaru Legacy station wagon. Now, more than 30 years later, the Subaru Legacy has been discontinued entirely, and the Outback has evolved into one of Subaru's bread-and-butter products.

Although the Outback has gradually become more SUV-like, moving away from simply being a station wagon with a lift kit, the car has nonetheless maintained a unique position in the market, blurring the lines between the now nearly extinct family station wagon and the much more popular crossover SUV. And longtime Outback fans have certainly contributed to Subaru's excellent reputation for brand loyalty.

So what does this mean for Outback depreciation and resale value? Using the common five-year yardstick, we can see that a used 2021-model-year Outback has depreciated right around the average for SUVs of its type, neither holding its value nor dropping it in an outstanding way. While specific figures will vary by source and also by regional market conditions, a five-year depreciation of around 40% should be expected for a 2021 Outback.