This High-Performance Military Radar Can Do More Than Just Detect Threats

Radio detection and ranging, commonly known as radar, is used to detect objects at distances beyond the normal range of vision. While it might feel like this technology was conceived in modern times, its first practical demonstration happened in February 1935, when British physicist Sir Robert Watson-Watt used radio waves to locate an aerial bomber. Crazier still, we have to jump back almost 50 years before that to find when this phenomenon was first observed. In 1886, German physicist Heinrich Hertz first determined that bouncing electromagnetic waves off something allowed it to be "seen."

The point is, radar has been around for a very long time, and since its discovery, great strides have been made to improve it. Interestingly, radar was considered a top-secret project leading up to World War II. Today, it's used by planes and boats to navigate, for enforcing traffic laws without the need for police officers, forecast the weather, track satellites in space, and, of course, by the military for defense. Enter Northrop Grumman's AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR).

Currently used by both the United States Marine Corps and the Air Force, G/ATOR is a long-range pulse-doppler active electronically scanned array that combines the capabilities of five radar systems. It can serve as air and ground surveillance to defend against airborne and ground-based threats, perform fire-control duties, and manage flight operations via its air-traffic control capabilities.