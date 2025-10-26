China Is Attempting To Mass Produce 'World-First' Quantum Radars For This One Purpose

Radar has been around since 1904, though it took time to achieve practical usage. World War II was significantly altered with the introduction of usable radar, and it has evolved considerably ever since. The next innovation in radar technology could use a unique quantum property of photons to identify objects, forming a far more detailed picture compared to traditional methods. China is working hard to produce the world's first quantum radar system, which could be capable of tracking aircraft like the stealthiest fighter jet, the American-made F-22 Raptor.

Quantum radar systems aren't available yet, but China is moving closer to the goal. Traditional radar bounces radio waves off objects to determine their speed, size, and trajectory. Quantum radar is a different animal, using the quantum properties of light to locate distant objects in what is called quantum sensing. This radar employs the strange properties of quantum entanglement to unlock unprecedented radar sensitivity. There are many challenges in developing quantum radar, including overcoming its limited range, as current tests work only across distances of dozens of feet.

Quantum Information Engineering Technology Research Center in Anhui province, China, developed a new technology which is concerning to the West. China's new tech has been called a "photon catcher" due to its ability to detect a single photon. China revealed that it began mass producing photon catchers in October 2025, and the highly sensitive components could be the key to unlock usable quantum radar systems.