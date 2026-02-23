This Major Tool Brand Has A Bad Reputation You Should Know About Before You Buy
Before buying a new tool, most of us go directly to the reviews. If you take a look at EGO Power+'s reviews, you're likely to be less than impressed. After racking up more than 600 customer reviews, it's currently sitting at a TrustScore of 1.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Of those hundreds upon hundreds of reviews, the most common criticisms come from buyers who say the company's cordless tools and batteries break in no time and cost a ton to replace. Poor customer service experiences aren't helping the brand's case, either. The majority of recent reviews give the brand one or two stars, with customers repeatedly bringing up battery issues, poor performance, and dissatisfaction with customer support.
While a handful of reviewers do talk about positive experiences, there's no denying there's an overall pattern at play here. User reviews talk a lot about batteries that stop holding a charge after two to four years, sometimes sooner. Even worse, some say their batteries shut down after only a few minutes of use. One reviewer in particular says their battery failed right after the warranty expired, which is especially frustrating. Replacement costs only add to the frustration. Reviewers call them outrageously expensive, in some cases approaching the cost of the original tool itself. Given all that negative feedback, it would be understandable if you thought twice before investing in the company's tools.
Other problems people have with the EGO Power+ brand
Like many superior power tool brands, EGO Power+ offers buyers the opportunity to commit to an interchangeable battery ecosystem. But buyers who invested in multiple EGO Power+ tools feel angry when those batteries they shelled out for ultimately fail sooner than they should. What good is all that spending when it doesn't last you as many years as you expected?
Beyond these complaints on TrustPilot, a growing number of EGO Power+ users are talking about a specific issue with the multi-head system. In online posts and forum discussions all over the internet, customers claim their attachments not only stopped working but also rendered multiple batteries unusable. One detailed account says the power head flat-out killed three separate batteries in a row. The customer said repeated calls to customer support did nothing to resolve the issue or clarify the confusing warranty terms.
On that note, while the company advertises multi-year coverage, reviewers say they've been told replacements aren't guaranteed beyond the first 90 days. And even when EGO Power+ is willing to work with the customer on a replacement, according to these accounts, they ask you for all kinds of time-consuming things like proof of purchase, videos of defects, and other hoops to jump through. Altogether, it doesn't paint a pretty picture of EGO Power+. If you're considering making a significant investment in battery-powered yard equipment, it's worth considering what others say about this brand before you buy.