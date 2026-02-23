This Major Tool Brand Has A Bad Reputation You Should Know About Before You Buy

Before buying a new tool, most of us go directly to the reviews. If you take a look at EGO Power+'s reviews, you're likely to be less than impressed. After racking up more than 600 customer reviews, it's currently sitting at a TrustScore of 1.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Of those hundreds upon hundreds of reviews, the most common criticisms come from buyers who say the company's cordless tools and batteries break in no time and cost a ton to replace. Poor customer service experiences aren't helping the brand's case, either. The majority of recent reviews give the brand one or two stars, with customers repeatedly bringing up battery issues, poor performance, and dissatisfaction with customer support.

While a handful of reviewers do talk about positive experiences, there's no denying there's an overall pattern at play here. User reviews talk a lot about batteries that stop holding a charge after two to four years, sometimes sooner. Even worse, some say their batteries shut down after only a few minutes of use. One reviewer in particular says their battery failed right after the warranty expired, which is especially frustrating. Replacement costs only add to the frustration. Reviewers call them outrageously expensive, in some cases approaching the cost of the original tool itself. Given all that negative feedback, it would be understandable if you thought twice before investing in the company's tools.