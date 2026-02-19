No, Harbor Freight Doesn't Sell LED Glasses - But These Tools Can Help Illuminate Things
Whether you're tinkering in the garage or tackling a project around the house, it's always best to work in well-lit conditions, but that might not always be possible. Unfortunately, if you want to pick up some LED glasses from Harbor Freight, which does sell some must-have DIY gadgets, you're out of luck. However, the home improvement retailer does sell two alternatives, either of which might solve your problem.
The Braun LED Neck Light has two lights that pivot up to 70 degrees each. The twist-focus lights deliver 290 lumens, with a range of up to 300 feet. This item has a rechargeable 3.7V lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 4 1/2 hours on high setting and a built-in charge indicator. The light has 4.5 out of 5 stars on 508 customer reviews, with 92% of people recommending it. Customers love its ease of use and its versatility as both a work light and reading light. Reviewers are also happy with the price point of $24.99.
The Braun Professional Swivel Headlamp has a twist-zoom head that can rotate 90 degrees and an LED light with 500 lumens. It has a range of up to 490 feet and is powered by three AAA batteries, which are included. The headlamp can run around 11 hours and retails for $14.99. This item has 4.7 out of 5 stars on 402 reviews, with a recommendation rate of 95%. Reviewers are happy with the light's brightness, fit, and overall performance.
Negative reviews and warranty information
The Braun LED Neck Light sold at Harbor Freight, which has 5 exciting items coming out in 2026, does have some negative reviews. People complained that the light doesn't work properly, with one person saying the lithium-ion battery was dead after one year, despite rarely using it. One customer stated the light never turned on, with others claiming it wouldn't turn off. The light was returned to Harbor Freight by several people and was called "junk," and a "waste of money."
The Braun Professional Swivel Headlamp has some negative feedback as well, with some customers complaining that the setting switch didn't work. One person claimed that the button actually fell off before the light could even be used. The battery compartment wasn't comfortable, and one customer said that it had to be repeatedly tapped to make the light turn on. One buyer reported that the AAA batteries died within minutes of using the light for the first time.
If you decide to give either Braun light a try, they're both covered by Harbor Freight's limited 90-day warranty. The warranty begins from the day of purchase or order and covers any material or workmanship defects. However, the warranty does not cover user damage, including accidental damage. When returning an item, you'll need your proof of purchase and once it's verified, you will receive either a refund or a replacement. For more information on Braun LED lights and the 90-day warranty, visit Harbor Freight's website.