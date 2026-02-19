No, Harbor Freight Doesn't Sell LED Glasses - But These Tools Can Help Illuminate Things

Whether you're tinkering in the garage or tackling a project around the house, it's always best to work in well-lit conditions, but that might not always be possible. Unfortunately, if you want to pick up some LED glasses from Harbor Freight, which does sell some must-have DIY gadgets, you're out of luck. However, the home improvement retailer does sell two alternatives, either of which might solve your problem.

The Braun LED Neck Light has two lights that pivot up to 70 degrees each. The twist-focus lights deliver 290 lumens, with a range of up to 300 feet. This item has a rechargeable 3.7V lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 4 1/2 hours on high setting and a built-in charge indicator. The light has 4.5 out of 5 stars on 508 customer reviews, with 92% of people recommending it. Customers love its ease of use and its versatility as both a work light and reading light. Reviewers are also happy with the price point of $24.99.

The Braun Professional Swivel Headlamp has a twist-zoom head that can rotate 90 degrees and an LED light with 500 lumens. It has a range of up to 490 feet and is powered by three AAA batteries, which are included. The headlamp can run around 11 hours and retails for $14.99. This item has 4.7 out of 5 stars on 402 reviews, with a recommendation rate of 95%. Reviewers are happy with the light's brightness, fit, and overall performance.