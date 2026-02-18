5 Gadgets Sold At Harbor Freight That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have
There's a certain joy in doing things with your hands, especially when it comes to little details that turn your house into a home. Unfortunately, there are many common mistakes people make when it comes to DIY projects, like not planning well, going over budget, or the other end of the spectrum: going too cheap and getting bad quality materials. However, one thing you can do to avoid problems is simply to invest in the right tools. Even if you're an amateur, the right products don't just make your DIY work feel easier, but they can also make it safer.
Although many professionals will have a collection of expensive products that match their specific job's needs, the average person fixing up their home doesn't necessarily need the heavy-duty stuff for occasional work. In many cases, amateur DIYers can benefit the most from gadgets that strike a balance between convenience and practicality, especially those that match their frequently used activities.
Depending on the kind of projects you tend to work on, there are plenty of highly-recommended DIY products you can buy at Harbor Freight. To help widen your perspective on what is out there, we've rounded up a list of different gadgets you can snag that help optimize different DIY aspects, like measurement, viewing, or planning. For your reference, we have listed our full methodology at the end of the article.
Ames Instruments 2.7-inch Color Compact Digital Inspection Camera
In almost any household, one of the most common problems that every DIYer tends to experience is not being able to see what they're supposed to work on. After all, our homes are full of tight spaces, whether it's the inside of appliances, pipes, or walls. Thankfully, you can enlist the help of gadgets like the 2.7-inch Color Compact Digital Inspection Camera from Ames Instruments.
While the camera itself is water-resistant, the image head and cable have an IP67 rating, which means it's waterproof (to an extent) and can handle submersion up to 1 meter. It's important to note that, like similarly rated gadgets, the protection can degrade with time. Out of the box, the cable itself runs up to 38 inches, which makes it ideal for DIY work in tight spaces. For example, you can use it to inspect the inside of walls or pipes, or for spotting mold, leaks, or water damage. It's capable of 5x digital zoom, so you can view 320 x 240 resolution on its 2.7-inch screen.
Priced at $84.99, the Ames Instruments 2.7-inch Color Compact Digital Inspection Camera is the most expensive item on this list. On Harbor Freight, this digital inspection camera has garnered about 4.2 stars on average from more than 600 customers, with only 6% of buyers giving it a single star. As of writing, a little more than half rated it a perfect 5 stars, while 83% said they would recommend it.
Pittsburgh 6-inch Composite Digital Caliper
If you're the type who doesn't want to squint every time you have to measure things, a digital caliper might be a DIY crafting gadget that will save your eyes. On Harbor Freight, you can find a lot of digital calipers of different sizes, including the Pittsburgh 6-inch Composite Digital Caliper. Priced at $9.99, this caliper features a prominent LCD screen that lets you view measurements using metric and SAE units. With just a single 1.5V button cell, the included battery is designed to last around a year. Since it's made with plastic jaws, this particular digital caliper makes for a good option if you are planning to measure painted DIY projects that you don't want to mess up.
A pretty popular product, more than 1,500 people rated the Pittsburgh 6-inch Composite Digital Caliper 4.4 stars on average. Aside from more than 89% rating it 5 stars, 90% of customers thought it was worth recommending. Although some people mentioned that it felt cheap, others shared that they thought it was a step up from their old-school analog ones. Despite being made of plastic, one person noted that it did not warp after six months in a hot work area. In addition, a reviewer said that it performed well when measuring 3D printed designs. But take note, 5% of users were unhappy enough to give it one star, with some lamenting battery problems, it not moving smoothly, and precision issues.
Franklin Sensors ProSensor M150 Stud Finder
Harbor Freight offers several entry-level stud finder models from the Franklin Sensors ProSensor lineup, such as the M10, M50, and M150. Depending on the kind of DIY work you're planning to do that involves punching holes, prices range from $14.99 to $36.99. However, if you do have the budget, the Franklin Sensors ProSensor M150 Stud Finder is likely the best bang for your buck. Between the three models, the M150 isn't just packed with more features, but it's also the highest-rated option of the bunch. As of February 2026, 800+ Harbor Freight customers have rated it an average of 4.6 stars, with 93% awarding it a perfect rating, while less than 4% have given it a single star.
Retailing for just under $37, the ProSensor M150 Stud Finder has several things going for it. First, it has a 1.5-inch maximum detection depth, which is already half an inch deeper than the M10 model, as well as thrice as many sensors. Powered by two AAA batteries, it has an LED display to help you navigate your stud-finding experience. Similar to the M50 model, it can detect both the edges and centers of the stud, wood, and metal. Unlike the cheapest option, both the M50 and M150 have live electrical detection, which can help you prevent a lot of possible safety issues with your DIY projects. You'll be able to enjoy operation without the need for calibration with both models.
Icon 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar Light
Unfortunately, when it comes to home renovation projects, we can't always trust our eyes. In some cases, such as when there's a leak in our homes, we may need to enlist the help of a UV light to spot moisture or dye. To do this, you can invest in something like the $59.99 Icon 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar Light.
Designed to be used in moist environments, it boasts IP65 water resistance, magnets for hands-free operation, and an all-around hook for convenient mounting. As a light source, it has a 270-degree rotating head, a dimmable switch, and a gauge display, so you're not caught guessing whether it needs to be charged. Apart from its UV light, it can also fulfill the functions of a regular, powerful flashlight and a wide-area light. In addition, it has a high 96+ color rendering index, which can be quite useful when you're trying to distinguish different wires from each other.
On Harbor Freight, it has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from 450+ buyers, with 96% saying they would recommend it. Not to mention, less than 0.1% of owners rated it a single-star, which means it performs up to standard for the majority of people. Among satisfied customers, reviewers have mentioned using it on everything from HVAC work to vehicle repair. In particular, they praise the magnet locations, its slim form factor, and good battery life.
Ames Instruments Noncontact Voltage Tester
When working with sockets and fixtures, it's always a good idea to err on the side of caution to avoid electricity-related injuries. Because of this, it's best to use a tool, like the Ames Instruments Noncontact Voltage Tester, before working on any circuits. Powered by a single AAA battery, the ETL-certified gadget can detect between 50 and 600 volts of AC voltage for things like outlets or light fixtures. All you have to do is push a button.
Retailing for just under $5, over 3,800 people have rated the Ames Instruments Noncontact Voltage Tester around 4.6 stars. Aside from 94% of users claiming they would recommend it, around 77.5% have also awarded it 5 stars. In particular, buyers praised how it's easy to use, works as intended, and is lightweight. That said, there were a few unhappy customers (about 3.3%) who gave it just one star, with some of the common complaints being inaccuracy, issues with the display after long storage, and breaking after only a few months of use.
Should you just be concerned with your sockets, you can also get the Ames Instruments Electrical Receptacle Tester with GFCI Diagnosis for just an extra dollar. All you have to do is plug it into the outlet, and it will help diagnose what is wrong with it. Compared to the other model, this one has a slightly higher average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 1,500 reviews, with 96% of customers recommending it.
Methodology
To make this list, we looked at the different gadgets available on Harbor Freight that can help with DIY projects. We listed products for a wide range of budgets, starting at just under $10. Next, we selected models that have been proven to perform well through their general ratings and detailed customer reviews. For general ratings, we considered gadgets that have received an average rating of at least 4 stars from more than 400 customers. Afterward, we checked the percentage of reviewers who have rated it a perfect 5 stars or given it a 1-star rating. We avoided items that had gotten a single star by more than 10% of buyers.
While it didn't impact their placement on the list, we looked at the feedback of individual users on what they did and didn't like about each product. To help give you an idea about what type of customer is satisfied with each gadget, we also mentioned specific DIY projects people have successfully used them on. In some cases, we also cited similar products made by the same company or in the same category, which may have unique features that are better suited to your budget or planned DIY activities.