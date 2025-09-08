Who Makes Harbor Freight's Stud Finders & How Well Do Users Say They Work?

Whether you're a homeowner in the suburbs or someone renting an apartment in the city, you will probably at some point be mounting things on your walls to make the place truly feel like home. This typically involves drilling into your walls to make sure things like a new television or picture frames of your loved ones are sturdily in place. In the process, you'll want to avoid punching holes into pipes or electric wiring, while also making sure to drive nails into a "stud," or board within the wall that helps make up its frame. One of the best ways to do so is to invest in a stud finder and learn how to use it.

Harbor Freight offers three budget-friendly stud finders from Franklin Sensors: the ProSensor M10 ($14.99), ProSensor M50 ($26.99), and ProSensor M150 ($36.99). Franklin Sensors does offer several models with more complex sensors, live wire meters, and bubble levels that you can get through other online retail channels. The ones sold at Harbor Freight, however, are among the brand's most affordable options.

While they share a lot of the same features, they also have key differences that can help you pick out which one is best for you. In this piece, we'll compare the specifications of each of the stud finders and consider their performance and value, based on what buyers have to say about them. To fully understand how we've evaluated them, you can also skip to the end of the article for a more detailed breakdown of our methodology.