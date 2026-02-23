What Is A Digital Caliper Used For? (And Why Everyone Should Have One)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a reviewer of all things technology, I keep tools in my office that I use to measure the dimensions of the devices I write about. When Honor claimed its Magic V5 was the thinnest foldable in the world, for example, I could verify that with my own measurements thanks to my digital calipers. The reason they're so handy is because they work in a few ways; having a a digital caliper at home helps you measure things that a ruler or tape measure might not be able to tackle as efficiently.

At their most basic, digital calipers are measuring tools. First, they have outside jaws that slide open so you can slip a part you want to measure between them; the caliper will tell you how much space is in between the jaws, revealing how large the item you're measuring is. I will often use this to see how thick a phone is by inserting the handset between the jaws and closing them on either side.

A caliper also has a second, smaller set of jaws on the opposite edge of the main ones. You can use these to measure the inside of something. Just start with the inside jaws close together and then extend them until they hit both sides — at this point, the caliper will tell you the distance. I can use this to see, of example, how big a speaker port is on a phone by inserting the inside jaws in the port and opening the caliper until those jaws bump up against both ends.

Finally, most digital calipers also have a depth gauge. This is a point that extends down past the end of the caliper to measure how deep something is. I typically use the depth gauge to see how far a camera island protrudes from the back of a phone. Most calipers also have a locking screw that locks the jaws open to a certain measurement. This allows you to get the same measurement every time.