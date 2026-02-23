What's The Difference Between A Biker, A Rider, & A Motorcyclist? It's Complicated
It's nearly impossible to spend any amount of time on the road and not come into contact with someone on a motorcycle. Whether it's a weekend warrior, or a daily rider, bikers can be in any lane at any time. But when it comes to what these individuals are called, that part sometimes isn't so easy. It can vary based on different circumstances.
For example, "biker" can mean someone on a motorcycle, or a bicycle. But for some people, "biker" describes a person riding with an outlaw gang, and not a motorcycle club. However, the US Department of Justice refers to these people as "members" of outlaw motorcycle gangs. A "rider" does exactly what the name says, and it's the term used by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the person operating the motorcycle. The NHTSA also uses the more neutral "motorcyclists" to describe these operators. Of course, the American Motorcyclist Association uses this word and has even pushed back on government agencies stereotyping people on motorcycles.
The key is that there's no right answer, because it's all subjective. Out of three people, each one may use each word to describe the same exact motorcycle operator. The terms are interchangeable, depending on who you are, and just as organizations can choose to use specific terms, motorcyclists can do the same. The only real authority is the person using the word, and the meaning all comes down to the context, the intent, and the culture.
Why the word biker often has a negative meaning
Though people subjectively use different terms to describe a motorcycle operator, the word "biker" stands out from the rest for its negative connotation. In fact, until 2013, the Oxford English Dictionary defined biker as "a motorcyclist, especially one who is a member of a gang: a long-haired biker in dirty denims." Many motorcyclists rejected this definition and it was changed to "a motorcyclist, especially one who is a member of a gang or group."
The reason the word "biker" continues to be attached to American outlaw gangs throughout history dates back to the end of World War II. Many returning American soldiers rode motorcycles as they did while in service, with many of them forming clubs along the way. As time went on, some of these clubs engaged in illegal activity, and the phrase "outlaw biker" began to take shape. Thanks to media reporting and the portrayal of these outlaws in Hollywood, the word stuck. It soon became an idealized representation of everyday motorcyclists, which wasn't an accurate depiction.
Outlaw bikers and their clubs are often called "one-percenters." This term is connected to negative press following the infamous Hollister motorcycle event in 1947. The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) was reported to have pushed back on that negative press by stating that 99% of bikers regularly obeyed the law. Though the AMA has denied making this statement, the percentages stuck and the labels are still used to this day.