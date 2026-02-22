Google's Quantum Echoes Might Actually Live Up To The Hype

In October 2025, there was a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough that might have passed you by. Google claimed its Willow quantum chip ran a task that would take today's best classical supercomputers about 13,000 times longer to simulate. The speed boost wasn't the most interesting part. We all know that quantum computers are fast.

The interesting part was Google's other claim: The result is verifiable. One of the biggest concerns in quantum computing is if a quantum computer solves a problem that classical computers can't, how do we know the answer is correct? Quantum Echoes, Google's new algorithm, is designed to produce an output that you can repeat and expect to get the same answer again.

Google published a paper in Nature explaining how the algorithm produced verifiable results. It also carried out a proof-of-principle experiment to demonstrate how this works and why it might be useful in the future. Using nuclear magnetic resonance — the technology used in MRI machines — researchers estimated real chemical properties and then used a quantum processor to simulate the echo signals.

This particular experiment used problems that could still be verified in other ways, in order to confirm its accuracy. Next, the algorithm could be used on larger-scale challenges, bringing us closer to a world where quantum computing is actually useful. Currently, as cool as quantum computing is, it doesn't really have any real-world applications. Google hopes that after Quantum computing-enhanced NMR has proven to be successful, it can be developed for practical applications, including materials science, astrophysics, and medical research.