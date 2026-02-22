Can Windex Clean Your Car's Dirty Headlights?
Cleaning your car's headlights isn't just about keeping them looking nice and shiny; it's also about your safety. Dirty or foggy headlights can significantly cut down on your visibility, making driving in low-light conditions downright dangerous. Keeping this in mind, you'll want to look for ways in which you can restore your car's headlights so they look (nearly) new again.
Before you touch up your headlights with cleaners, you'll be interested to know that the process is not as straightforward as it seems. There are many mistakes people make when washing their cars, and the most common one is choosing the wrong cleaning product. After all, most modern headlights are made of polycarbonate, and using the wrong cleaners can leave behind smudges or streaks, and even worse, damage your headlights.
Now, if you have a bottle of Windex somewhere in your home, you might be tempted to use it as a cleaning solution. Its consistent functionality as a household glass cleaner is well known, but does this really mean that it can effectively and safely clean your car's cloudy headlights? The short answer is no, you should never use it on your headlights (or even car windows).
Why? The original Windex formula contains ammonia as a key ingredient, which can leave streaks on your headlights or damage the lenses altogether. However, it's worth noting that, since Windex offers alternative versions formulated for specific uses, it also makes an Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner that the company says is safe to use on plastic.
How to clean dirty headlights with Windex Ammonia-Free Cleaner
To properly clean your car with Windex Ammonia-Free Cleaner, you'll want to park your car in a shaded area first. Under direct sunlight, or if the headlights are warm, the cleaner will dry too fast, and this may leave streaks or water marks. You'll also want to use masking tape to cover the areas around your headlights. You don't want the cleaner to overspray on your vehicle's paint and other surrounding surfaces.
Next, grab your Windex Ammonia-Free Cleaner and spray it directly onto the dirty headlights. With a microfiber cloth, gently wipe your headlights. Once you're done, rinse with clean water and then use a dry, clean cloth to avoid hard water spots and streaks. After you achieve your desired results, go ahead and apply wax or sealant for protection against UV rays.
However, if they're still foggy, you'll want to repeat the process or go for a cleaning solution that's considerably less risky. You can use a solution made with household items like vinegar and baking soda, or maybe try a non-gel toothpaste. Alternatively, you can clean cloudy headlights with WD-40. Just keep in mind that WD-40 is a temporary fix, and its oily nature makes it a magnet for dirt and dust. So, if you're looking to permanently clean tired-looking headlights, it's best you turn to a professional restoration kit, or polishing compounds like Rain-X, which is available on Amazon for $10.