This WWII Submarine Went Down With Toxic Cargo That's Still Dangerous Today

During World War II, the German Navy, also known as the Kriegsmarine, constructed and deployed 1,162 submarines to fight in the conflict. Most of these subs, which are referred to as U-boats, were used throughout the Battle of the Atlantic. This was the longest ongoing campaign of WWII, and for Germany, it was vital in striking Allied vessels carrying much-needed troops, supplies, and arms to Europe and Africa. Throughout the war, Germany lost 785 U-boats, while the remaining 377 were surrendered or scuttled.

While that's a huge loss for the Kriegsmarine, the U-boats sank around 3,000 Allied ships. When a U-boat was destroyed, in every engagement, it was either taken out by a surface ship or by another submarine on the surface. Only one in the history of naval warfare was sunk by another submarine when both were submerged: U-864. This occurred on February 9, 1945, when the British submarine, the HMS Venturer, engaged the enemy U-boat beneath the waves and delivered a fatal blow. This was long before the UK's Astute-class subs.

When a ship sinks, the first thought most people have concerns the people lost. While lives are important, another consideration is a wreck's environmental impact, and U-864 represents one of the deadliest. This isn't because of its store of diesel fuel, rather the 65 tons of metallic mercury it had onboard, which seeps into the surrounding water. This has created an environmental disaster that threatens all sea life in the area, as well as the people who could inadvertently consume seafood laden with deadly high levels of mercury.