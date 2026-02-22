Who Makes LiftMaster Garage Door Openers And Where Are They Manufactured?

When shopping for household items, it's easy to get lost in the sea of multiple manufacturers and various brand logos. Sometimes you recognize the name, sometimes you don't, but just knowing where it comes from can prove to be impossible. For example, the LiftMaster brand of garage door openers is owned and manufactured by the Chamberlain Group, which also makes Craftsman garage door openers. Chamberlain Group is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and is part of Blackstone Equity.

LiftMaster garage door openers are manufactured at production facilities in Nogales and Sonora, Mexico. When LiftMaster door openers are completed, they're imported to the United States for distribution. Production in Nogales has been part of Chamberlain Group's manufacturing operations since the early 1970s, following their acquisition of Perma Power, makers of the first-ever radio-controlled garage door opener. The Nogales facility also produces other Chamberlain Group brands, including Merlin and myQ, among others.

LiftMaster, which is among the best-rated Wi-Fi-connected garage door openers, isn't available in stores. You can only get one through a network of brand-authorized dealers across the country. Those dealers have access to LiftMaster's full selection of products, along with warranty coverage, and are authorized to professionally install the equipment. You can visit LiftMaster's website and search for a dealer closest to you. From there, you can reach out to that dealer personally.