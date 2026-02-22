Who Makes LiftMaster Garage Door Openers And Where Are They Manufactured?
When shopping for household items, it's easy to get lost in the sea of multiple manufacturers and various brand logos. Sometimes you recognize the name, sometimes you don't, but just knowing where it comes from can prove to be impossible. For example, the LiftMaster brand of garage door openers is owned and manufactured by the Chamberlain Group, which also makes Craftsman garage door openers. Chamberlain Group is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and is part of Blackstone Equity.
LiftMaster garage door openers are manufactured at production facilities in Nogales and Sonora, Mexico. When LiftMaster door openers are completed, they're imported to the United States for distribution. Production in Nogales has been part of Chamberlain Group's manufacturing operations since the early 1970s, following their acquisition of Perma Power, makers of the first-ever radio-controlled garage door opener. The Nogales facility also produces other Chamberlain Group brands, including Merlin and myQ, among others.
LiftMaster, which is among the best-rated Wi-Fi-connected garage door openers, isn't available in stores. You can only get one through a network of brand-authorized dealers across the country. Those dealers have access to LiftMaster's full selection of products, along with warranty coverage, and are authorized to professionally install the equipment. You can visit LiftMaster's website and search for a dealer closest to you. From there, you can reach out to that dealer personally.
LiftMaster's selection, warranty, and reviews
LiftMaster offers several different types of garage door openers, divided into three different categories: Premium, Plus, and Basic. Premium boasts the quietest operation, as well as the brightest LED lighting, superior lifting force, smartphone control, battery backup, and a built-in camera. The Plus series is a step below overall, and doesn't have a battery backup. The basic series is the lowest tier, providing the most essential features only, without LED lighting, battery backup, or quiet operation.
LiftMaster garage door openers come with a limited manufacturer's warranty that varies by model and series. Most premium models include a lifetime warranty on the motor and belt, along with multi-year parts coverage, and a one-year warranty on battery backup and other parts. Warranty coverage for the Plus and Basic series isn't quite as robust. However, all garage door openers are covered by a standard limited warranty from Chamberlain Group, as long as the equipment was purchased from an authorized dealer.
LiftMaster typically receives mixed reviews for its garage door openers, with some customers praising their performance and reliability. Meanwhile, others complain about issues with customer support and smart connectivity, which is something that could actually leave you locked out. But overall, the brand has high marks, as LiftMaster was named the 2026 most trusted garage door opener brand in the United States by Lifestory Research. LiftMaster's top ranking is based on thousands of consumer reviews, with an average rating of 3.3 out of 5 stars.