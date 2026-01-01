Who Makes Craftsman Garage Door Openers And Where Are They Manufactured?
Craftsman tools, originally an in-house brand of retail chain Sears, are well-known for their quality-to-price ratio, and because they're available at most tool retailers all over North America. For the most part, Craftsman, which is still made in the U.S., makes socket wrenches, ratchets, and, of course, regular wrenches, but the company's catalog goes well beyond a bunch of decent-quality tools.
Like any typical tool manufacturer, the company dabbles in just about every kind of power tool, as well as gardening equipment, both powered and unpowered, zero-turn lawn tractors, nailers, various woodworking tools, and many others. Not to mention, just like Ryobi and its ONE+ line, Craftsman also has its own in-house proprietary lineup of rechargeable batteries.
If you browse around the Craftsman catalog for a little while, you might encounter the garage door openers. The company sells both full garage door opener kits and the remotes that go along with them. As is the case with many other tool companies on the market, Craftsman's garage door openers are not manufactured in-house, but by manufacturing partner Chamberlain. Let's have a closer look at what that actually means.
A closer look at Craftsman garage door openers
The Chamberlain Group is a respected manufacturer of garage door openers. As well as selling under its own brand, Chamberlain, the group is also responsible for building Craftsman and LiftMaster-branded garage door openers, the latter being among the best Wi-Fi-connected door opener options on the market. Currently, Craftsman sells four different kinds of garage door opener kits: two chain-driven and two belt-driven. One model includes a battery backup, as well as WiFi compatibility, allowing for smartphone control.
Despite Craftsman garage door openers being manufactured alongside the other two brands, they're not the same items with different branding. They have a select few parts that are interchangeable, but buying a Craftsman garage door opener doesn't mean that you're actually buying a rebadged Chamberlain garage door opener.
Generally, Craftsman's garage door opener kits seem to be pretty well-received by the public. The 1/2 HP Smart Garage Door Opener has 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon from around 1,000 reviews. Verified purchasers praised the noise levels, ease of installation, and the convenience of being able to use the myQ smartphone app. If you're shopping around for a garage door opener, the Chamberlain-built Craftsman options might be a sound buy.