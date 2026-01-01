Who Makes Craftsman Garage Door Openers And Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman tools, originally an in-house brand of retail chain Sears, are well-known for their quality-to-price ratio, and because they're available at most tool retailers all over North America. For the most part, Craftsman, which is still made in the U.S., makes socket wrenches, ratchets, and, of course, regular wrenches, but the company's catalog goes well beyond a bunch of decent-quality tools.

Like any typical tool manufacturer, the company dabbles in just about every kind of power tool, as well as gardening equipment, both powered and unpowered, zero-turn lawn tractors, nailers, various woodworking tools, and many others. Not to mention, just like Ryobi and its ONE+ line, Craftsman also has its own in-house proprietary lineup of rechargeable batteries.

If you browse around the Craftsman catalog for a little while, you might encounter the garage door openers. The company sells both full garage door opener kits and the remotes that go along with them. As is the case with many other tool companies on the market, Craftsman's garage door openers are not manufactured in-house, but by manufacturing partner Chamberlain. Let's have a closer look at what that actually means.