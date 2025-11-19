Compact Vs High Performance Ryobi ONE+ Batteries: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Selecting the right Ryobi power tool for the job is important. But so is choosing the right battery. When comparing compact to high performance, it's worth noting that the former isn't an actual line of Ryobi batteries. It's really just a way for Home Depot, which has 5 of the best Black Friday tool deals, to mention the battery's size versus other Ryobi batteries as part of the product listing. So "compact" usually means smaller and easier to handle. For example, differences like amp hours (Ah) aren't specific to compact batteries. Within Ryobi's range of 1.5 to 12.0Ah, some batteries are compact, and others are High Performance (HP).

For Ryobi batteries specifically marked HP, runtime and power are the big differentiators. That's because HP has more advanced internal cell chemistry and thermal management than other Ryobi batteries. This means that HP batteries are less likely to overheat, which is a common problem with Ryobi batteries. HP batteries also hold up better under heavier workloads and longer workdays, even in extreme temperatures. HP proves to be the more durable Ryobi battery over time.

But HP batteries are often heavier, and they do take longer to charge than batteries described as compact. They can also be more expensive, depending on what you buy. For example, an HP 18V 3-pack of batteries with assorted amp hours (Ah) at Home Depot is $99.33 per battery. But the One+ 18V 2.0Ah 2-pack is $49.50 for each battery.