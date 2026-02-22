Hiding License Plates Won't Stop Cops From Catching You In A High Speed Chase

If there's one thing you can always count on seeing in any cop show, it's a dramatic high-speed chase or two. This goes a long way to explaining the sheer number of Dodge Chargers that were believed to have been destroyed in filming "The Dukes of Hazzard." You can be sure, though, that those being pursued have tried every possible trick and maneuver to escape the police's clutches during a chase and to avoid being tracked after the fact if they manage to.

One interesting case in point was a February 2026 chase in Washington's Thurston County. As KOMO News reports, police seized a marauding BMW and took its driver into custody, but not before it had led them on a chase at speeds of up to 150 mph. This did not appear to have been a spur-of-the-moment action but a premeditated plan. The outlet reports, "The driver admitted to seeing the deputy's K-9 unit parked across the street before removing the BMW's plates, doing donuts, drifting out of the parking lot, then fleeing."

It seems the driver thought themselves untracable if they were able to get away without license plates. Unfortunately for them, though, while they were able to outpace the police temporarily, they did not escape. One of the pursuing officers deployed a spike trap that brought a swift end to the chase. The escape was foiled, but even if it hadn't been, police units have sophisticated ways of pursuing, capturing, and tracing their targets, plates or no plates.