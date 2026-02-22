How The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Got Its Name
Harley-Davidson first introduced the Electra Glide back in 1965, and with it came a newfangled invention: the traditional kick starter on Harley's FL model was replaced by an electric starter. That's where the "Electra" part of its name comes from, while "Glide" was carried over from earlier Harley models dating back to the late '40s. Together, the Electra Glide name told Harley riders exactly what they were in for: an electrified version of the same smooth-riding motorcycles they loved from the manufacturer.
Prior to the Electra Glide, Harley's lineup included two Sportster models and the Duo Glide. All were reliant on old-fashioned kick starters, but the market was changing quickly: industry-wide, people were looking for more power and more advancement out of their bikes. So, with the Electra Glide, Harley-Davidson de-prioritized the kick starter and positioned electric start as the new standard. With that, one of the best touring motorcycles in Harley history was born.
Other new developments that came with the Electra Glide
This new electric starter was major enough, but the full scope of the Electra Glide's changes went beyond the press of a button. Adding an electric starter meant going from a 6-volt battery to a 12-volt battery, and that meant making modifications to the center section of the frame. Engineers had to upgrade the bike compared to earlier FL models to make room for the new starter and bigger battery.
The 1965 model also used the final iteration of the Panhead engine, only to drop it the following year. In 1966, Harley-Davidson placed a Shovelhead V-twin on the Electra Glide. The engine earned its nickname from rocker covers shaped like the upturned blade of a shovel. It stayed in production for nearly 20 years, remaining an important part of Harley's hitting the road through 1984. The 1965 model's unique combination of electric start and the last Panhead engine has since made it the most sought-after Harley among collectors.