How The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Got Its Name

Harley-Davidson first introduced the Electra Glide back in 1965, and with it came a newfangled invention: the traditional kick starter on Harley's FL model was replaced by an electric starter. That's where the "Electra" part of its name comes from, while "Glide" was carried over from earlier Harley models dating back to the late '40s. Together, the Electra Glide name told Harley riders exactly what they were in for: an electrified version of the same smooth-riding motorcycles they loved from the manufacturer.

Prior to the Electra Glide, Harley's lineup included two Sportster models and the Duo Glide. All were reliant on old-fashioned kick starters, but the market was changing quickly: industry-wide, people were looking for more power and more advancement out of their bikes. So, with the Electra Glide, Harley-Davidson de-prioritized the kick starter and positioned electric start as the new standard. With that, one of the best touring motorcycles in Harley history was born.