The US Navy's New Flight Helmet Does A Lot More Than Protect Pilots

For decades, US Navy pilots have worn either the HGU-55P or HGU-68P helmets. Developed by Gentex Corp., the HGU-55P was first introduced in the 1980s, with the HGU-68P following in the 1990s. Since then, not much has changed.

However, in January, the US Navy signed a $22.6 million contract for 5,000 Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmets (NGFWH). Again, it's Gentex that will be providing the hardware, and the company has used extensive feedback from military pilots to refine the design. The result is the PURSUIT helmet system, and under the contract, the helmet will support all Navy fixed-wing aircraft.

Of course, any helmet needs to protect a pilot's head as a prerequisite, and the NGFWH does that. But this isn't just a passive safety device that merely adds a layer of protection; it's an advanced modular platform that's designed to support the next generation of digital cockpit technology.

From a comfort perspective, the NGFWH has been engineered with a lighter carbon-fiber shell and an optimized center of gravity. This is important for reducing the back problems that are often reported by naval aviators.

While this is impressive so far, it's when we get into the technology of the system that things really start to get interesting. The design of the helmet aims to improve overall aircrew health, while increasing their combat effectiveness.

Let's take a closer look at the helmet system set to adorn the heads of Navy pilots for years to come.