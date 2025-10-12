What Aircraft Could Replace The Navy's T-45 Goshawk Jet Trainer?

The T-45 Goshawk jet trainer has helped to train generations of Naval pilots since 1991, when the T-45A version first entered service. Over the years, the tandem-seated jet has been used in advanced training roles, including strike missions and carrier aviation. However, the T-45's lineage can be traced back further: The Goshawk is the U.S. Navy's Boeing-built version of the British Aerospace Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer, a plane that first entered service in 1974, and which is still flown by the RAF Red Arrows aerial display team. Since then, the Hawk has trained over 25,000 pilots worldwide and is often used as a crucial lead-in trainer for fighter pilots.

Now, the Goshawk's stint as the US Navy's primary jet trainer looks to be over. In 2025, the Navy announced that it expects to sign a contract to replace its Goshawk fleet within two years. Interestingly, the candidate jets won't need to be carrier-compatible or even take part in simulated carrier landings on land-based runways. These requirements are no longer essential thanks to advancements in ground-based simulations and advancements in automatic/assisted landing systems.

There are several candidates that we know of, including the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk, the Lockheed Martin-KAI TF-50N, the Textron/Leonardo M-346N, Sierra Nevada Corporation's (SNC) recently unveiled Freedom Trainer, and the Stavatti SM-31 Stiletto. This could be a lucrative and long-term project, with the Navy expected to order 145 jets. With this in mind, it's worth taking a closer look at the planes that could train the next generation of Top Gun pilots.