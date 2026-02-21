What $500 Buys You At Lowe's Vs. Harbor Freight

For a lot of DIYers, it seems like anytime we end up with a little extra cash, we think about buying tools or something for the garage to make our projects a little easier, safer, or better. For this comparison, we'll imagine that we've gotten our hands on $500. It doesn't matter whether it came from an income tax return, a gift, working some extra hours, or selling the stock wheels and tires from a Jeep after adding a lift kit.

We'll limit our choices to two prominent retail chains with the best tool departments, Lowe's and Harbor Freight. While Harbor Freight is well-known for offering its proprietary tool brands — Hercules, Icon, Pittsburgh, etc. — at discount prices, Lowe's has a selection of dependable name brands, in addition to the Lowe's store brand — Kobalt — on its shelves and online for sale at competitive prices.

Since $500 is a big investment for most of us, we'll see what each store offers and fill a few shopping carts with various items from different categories at each store. We'll do our best to compare items with similar quality and user ratings, keeping in mind that we won't find any brand overlap between the two retailers.