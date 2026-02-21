Mechanic Calls Out Audi Owners 'Sticker Shocked' By Maintenance Costs

The auto industry has seen a lot of changes over the last decade. Electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent, and the spread of new technology that's democratized features that used to be seen only on high-end luxury vehicles – for example, adaptive cruise control or oversized touch screens are becoming standard on lots of inexpensive vehicles. Many luxury cars have ditched their six or eight-cylinder engines for turbo four-cylinders, and this ever-present downsizing of engines across segments has further blurred the lines between modern luxury vehicles and their cheaper, mainstream counterparts.

Could this be contributing to sticker shock from modern luxury car owners when they take their vehicles to the dealer for service, where costs typically run much higher than those of mainstream brands? One recent TikTok video, first spotted by Motor1, features an Audi technician ranting about customers balking at the high cost of service and repairs, declining recommended work, or attempting to go elsewhere to find a lower price.

The video raises some fair points about budget-minded luxury car owners biting off more than their pocketbooks can handle when it comes to repairs and maintenance. But it also highlights the ongoing debates between car owners and mechanics over the fairness of dealership and parts and labor rates – and the reality that buyers might be treating their luxury cars as consumer tech rather than maintenance-intensive automobiles.