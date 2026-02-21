Scientists Say Cleaning Plastic Out Of Our Oceans Could Do More Harm Than Good

Plastics tend to break down into microplastics rather than biodegrade (though there are biodegradable plastics as well). Another issue is the amount of plastic entering the oceans: approximately 11 million tons annually, according to Surfers Against Sewage. All of this waste can cause significant harm to the various species that reside in and around the waters, and to the delicate ecosystems of which they're a vital part. Curiously, though, some scientists believe that the global effort to remove polluting plastic from our oceans is actually rather counter-productive. In the specific case of one type of ocean dweller, namely the neuston.

This is not simply the name of a species, but of a whole variety of critters defined by Britannica as a "group of organisms found on top of or attached to the underside of the surface film of water." This encompasses a range of life forms from whirligig beetles to the likes of worms and the Pacific man-of-war. Though the species that make up the neuston vary a lot depending on the specific area, it's a critical part of the ecosystem. A part, moreover, that seems to have learned to live with (and even within) the accumulations of plastic such as the infamous Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

For this reason, disturbing and removing all that plastic could harm the neuston too. Marine biologist Rebecca Helm is one expert who has advocated for caution in conservation efforts, stating, as quoted by Earth: "Some of these cleanup projects have the potential to get rid of an entire ecosystem that we do not understand and that we may never be able to restore."