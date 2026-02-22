Superbikes Went Head-To-Head With Muscle Cars – Here's Which Came Out On Top

We have a tendency to consider the American muscle car as the undisputed king of the quarter-mile, and indeed, it was the drag strips of America where many of these V8-powered icons built their legend during the late '60s and '70s. But what about today?

In the modern era, when it comes to quarter-mile dominance, muscle cars face stiff competition, particularly with the recent arrival of electric vehicles and their physics-defying acceleration and four-wheel traction. But it's not just EVs that give muscle cars and other American hot rods a run for their money at the drags. Four-wheeled performance automobiles of all types have long faced serious competition from motorcycles. Thanks to their very favorable power-to-weight ratios, even the most basic street bikes can often put down quarter-mile ETs that rival fully-prepared drag cars. But how about in the real world?

The Wheels YouTube channel, which has an extensive library of contemporary drag racing videos, put together a compilation of modern superbikes going head-to-head with a selection of vintage and modern muscle cars and hot rods, giving us an exciting look at how these two very different flavors of drag strip warriors do against each other. In nearly all of the matchups captured here, it was the bikes that came out on top – though some of those wins came after very close fights with their four-wheeled, V8 competition.