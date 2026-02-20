Why Do Some HDMI Cables Have Ethernet? Here's What They're Used For

HDMI is a connection that has become the norm for digital setups. It's most often used to connect a video source, like a computer, laptop, or game console, to a display device, such as a monitor, TV, or projector. Picking the right HDMI cable mostly involves cross-checking your device's specifications and making sure the new cable supports the video resolution and refresh rate you're aiming for.

However, HDMI allows for use cases other than directly establishing a wired connection between two devices. For instance, you can use a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver set if your input device is in a different room. You can also connect devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or a mini PC to an HDMI port to add smart functionality to older televisions. There are HDMI cables that claim to also support Ethernet — but how does this even work?

Introduced back in 2009 with HDMI 1.4, the HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC) protocol enables Ethernet connectivity. This is obviously in addition to the video and audio signal that the HDMI cable carries. For setups that require both devices to be connected to the internet, an HDMI cable that features Ethernet support can reduce cable clutter.