How Aircraft Carriers Handle Storms At Sea Without Losing Jets

The modern aircraft carrier, by almost any standards, is a behemoth. The U.S. Navy's Ford-Class carriers are massive, with impressive technology and fighting prowess as well. But despite their imposing size and functionality as combat-ready cities at sea, aircraft carriers, like every other ocean-going vessel, can be hit by massive storms as they operate in waters around the world.

With their ability to launch and recover dozens of state-of-the-art fighter planes, we sometimes overlook the fact that these giant, floating air bases can be tossed around the sea quite dramatically. And with their flight decks and hangar bays full of aircraft, how does the Navy ensure that these expensive and vital planes aren't damaged or washed overboard when their carriers get thrown around in rough seas?

It's a multi-layered process that begins with high-tech weather models to predict storms, specific plans for arranging and securing the aircraft on the ship, and finally, several systems and navigation techniques to keep aircraft — along with the rest of the carrier's personnel and equipment — safe during heavy storms.