The Midway-Class Aircraft Carriers Were Pivotal For The US Navy (Here's Why)

It's hard to understate just how much the aircraft carrier has changed the face of naval warfare, as well as global geopolitical power itself since the beginning of the Second World War. Throughout the World War II, and during the 80 years that have followed it, the American aircraft carrier has evolved immensely, launching from its decks everything from prop-driven Wildcats and Corsairs to the latest F-35 C Lightning II fighters.

While the heroic stories of the US Navy's World War II aircraft carriers are well known, and today's highly advanced nuclear carriers continue to project power and protect American interests worldwide, history has a tendency to overlook some of the earlier, but no less pivotal carriers that were developed and served in between World War II and the modern era.

The Midway-Class carrier is a perfect example of this transitional era of aircraft carrier development. Initially designed for service in World War II, Midway Class ships underwent several major modernizations during the postwar years that kept the class in service all the way through Desert Storm in the early 1990s, long after newer ships had it made 'obsolete'. This impressive evolution and adaptability, along with a distinguished list of combat achievements, have made the Midway Class ships a vital part of US Naval history.