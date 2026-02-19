Some US Navy Ships Have Massive White Domes: Here's What They're Used For

Perhaps you've seen big white domes sitting atop Naval warships, but never knew exactly what purpose they served. These are radomes, commonly called "golf balls," and come in a variety of sizes depending on the equipment beneath them. Still, they all do the same thing — protect satellite dishes and other critical monitoring equipment from the elements. They're actually very common, and can be seen in a variety of scenarios – on aircraft, at airports, on top of telecommunications towers, on oceanic research vessels, and atop commercial cruise ships. They can even be found sitting in the middle of an otherwise desolate field, like those at the U.S. Space Force installation at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado.

These particular radomes are known locally as "Buckley Balls." They're easily visible from nearby roads and freeways, so they're not being clandestine about them. Housed inside each golf ball are satellite dishes and other critical monitoring equipment used to, as base commander Colonel John Wagner told Channel 7 News in Denver, detect "all of the missiles launched on the planet." These radomes protect the equipment inside from harsh winds, winter snow, damaging hail, and are sturdy enough to withstand an F5 tornado (wind speeds between 261 – 318 mph).

Radomes on Navy ships are usually smaller but do exactly the same thing – protect onboard radar dishes, communication antennas, and other electronics from the often extreme, destructive marine environment, where salt and wind can damage sensitive equipment. They also prevent prying eyes from identifying what suite of instruments any given ship is using and in which direction that equipment is pointing.