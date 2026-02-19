Do TSA Rules Require You To Take Off Your Headphones During Screening?

Nobody wants to get yelled at by TSA, but does that mean you can tune them out and leave your headphones on as you move through the checkpoint? Technically, yes. There's no official requirement or guidance from the Transportation Security Administration that says people have to remove their headphones during the screening process. That said, keeping them on still might not be the wisest move.

The agency's published guidance outlines plenty of detailed rules for electronics larger than a cellphone (such as laptops and tablets). Those have to be removed from bags for X-ray screenings in all standard lanes. But all TSA policy says about headphones is that they're permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage. Nothing about the popular item being banned, and nothing about taking them out of your bag, needing to get them scanned, or even needing to take them off before moving through the checkpoint.

Nevertheless, former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall warns (via Business Insider) that you might just want to take them off for the duration of the screening anyway. After working for about eight years at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Harmon-Marshall says going no-distractions will help you respond faster to instructions and be more aware of your surroundings.