That SSSS On Your Boarding Pass Could Mean TSA Will Swab Your Electronics

No one wants to be stuck in the airport, as long lines, delayed flights, and frustrated passengers can make even the shortest trip feel much longer. Despite security tech projects that could change airport screening, the process can be even more of a hassle if you have SSSS on your boarding pass. This code means that you could be subject to enhanced screening that may involve the swabbing of your personal belongings, including electronics.

SSSS stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, and it's a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designation. It's used to identify passengers who need additional screening by the TSA. Passengers labeled SSSS typically don't know the reason why, and neither do the TSA agents in charge of the screening. Often, it's due to random selection, though the TSA can choose passengers for additional screening at its discretion. The DHS could also be selecting passengers using the Secure Flight program, which identifies suspected terrorists or other suspicious individuals.

Neither the DHS nor the TSA has publicly confirmed that the SSSS designation and the accompanying electronics swab are linked to Explosive Trace Detection (ETD). However, ETD screening is being carried out in some airports. It involves swabbing a passenger's hands or belongings at the TSA checkpoint. The swab is then analyzed by a special device that can detect even the tiniest amounts of trace residue.