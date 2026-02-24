USS Massachusetts: What Happened To The Ship That Fired WWII's Final Shot

World War II was the largest military conflict in world history, and every side built massive machines of war to try to outdo the other. Japan famously built the largest battleships ever made, the Musashi and Yamato, neither of which was particularly successful, nor did they survive the conflict. The United States was no stranger to battleships either, having utilized 25 of various sizes and classifications throughout WWII. One such class, the South Dakota-class of fast battleships, featured the U.S. Navy vessel that fired the final shot of the war.

The USS Massachusetts (BB-59), aka "Big Mamie," was commissioned in May 1942, and it took part in numerous operations throughout the war. As a fast battleship, the Massachusetts' primary role was as a carrier escort, as aircraft carriers had taken a dominant position throughout the Pacific in the aftermath of the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor and the Battle of Midway. While serving in this function, the USS Massachusetts participated in numerous key operations and battles as Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz continued his island-hopping campaign.

These included operations in the Philippines, Gilbert, and the Marshall Islands. In 1945, the USS Massachusetts supported the U.S. Army and Marines during the Battle of Okinawa and continued fighting against Japanese forces as the U.S. moved closer to Honshu, the largest of Japan's islands. When the war came to an end, the USS Massachusetts was decommissioned until 1962, when it was stricken from the Naval register. Three years later, the USS Massachusetts became a museum ship, where it remains open to the public today.