TSA Allows You To Add Your Passport To This Apple Wallet Alternative

The airport is most likely not your favorite place to be, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hoping to make things a little less tedious by allowing you to upload your passport to CLEAR ID. However, not every traveler feels it's worth doing.

CLEAR ID is a mobile app that lets you upload your passport, so you can use it at TSA checkpoints in the airport instead of taking out a physical copy. CLEAR states that you must still bring a REAL ID with you while traveling, but you can keep it in your bag. Meanwhile, the CLEAR will send your information out to a partner to verify what you've submitted on the app is accurate and to ensure there was no device fraud while uploading.

While it's an officially accepted form of ID by the TSA, it's not recognized at every airport. It's currently accepted at 60 airports — you can double-check which airports recognize CLEAR on the official website, which also includes over 150 stadiums and arenas.