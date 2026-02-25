Looking For The Best Deals On DeWalt Tools? Here's Where You'll Find Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt finished second to Makita in our ranking of popular power tool brands, and the familiar black-and-yellow gear is a common sight on many professional jobsites. DIYers also value the brand's broad product line and reputation for quality, but DeWalt tools can be pricey.
There are discounts to be found, though. Home Depot often runs deals on DeWalt tools, sometimes for almost half off of the original price. Amazon also discounts DeWalt tools as a matter of course, and buying there avails you of perks like fast shipping for Prime members and a generous return policy. While the regular price of DeWalt tools is fairly consistent across most retailers, as of this writing Amazon is offering discounts up to 40% on more than a dozen DeWalt tools. DeWalt has an official store on Amazon, and buying directly from DeWalt via Amazon is the only way to ensure you get full warranty protection.
Let's use DeWalt's XR 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Screw Gun as an example. The regular retail price is $199 at Home Depot,Acme Tools, and many other retailers; but 'Amazon usually sells it for $179. As of this writing it's on sale at Home Depot for 25% off or $149 and 39% off via Amazon, or just $109. That's well below any competitor's regular or sale price, including Home Depot's. The specifics will change with the item you're shopping for, but it's common to see Amazon offering the best price for a given DeWalt tool.
What about in-person deals?
Amazon has no brick-and-mortar stores that sell DeWalt tools, so where can you get the best deals in person? Home Depot's clearance sales can lead to great savings; sometimes these deals are available online and other times only at certain stores. That said, some of these items are on clearance for a good reason. They might lack certain features, use a battery line that is no longer in production, or be otherwise outdated.
If you find a deal at Home Depot or any other hardware store at a small fraction of the original cost, it pays to be skeptical and research exactly what you're getting for that bargain price. Buying clearance items from Home Depot isn't like ordering a $10 drill on Temu, but retailers might not offer warranty or return protection on clearance or open box items.
Methodology
To find the retailer with the best DeWalt deals, we first identified all the outlets that carry DeWalt products. We then eliminated the ones that rarely offer them at less than full price, which ruled out Acme Tools among others. Finally, we compared the discounted prices on a few different items to see which online retailer had the best deals.
We included in-store deals here since they can be a great way to save on tools, although you might have to do some hunting on foot or in your car. Home Depot and other hardware stores have some great in-person only deals around certain holidays, so keep an eye and ear trained for sale ads in your area.