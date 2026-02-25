Looking For The Best Deals On DeWalt Tools? Here's Where You'll Find Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt finished second to Makita in our ranking of popular power tool brands, and the familiar black-and-yellow gear is a common sight on many professional jobsites. DIYers also value the brand's broad product line and reputation for quality, but DeWalt tools can be pricey.

There are discounts to be found, though. Home Depot often runs deals on DeWalt tools, sometimes for almost half off of the original price. Amazon also discounts DeWalt tools as a matter of course, and buying there avails you of perks like fast shipping for Prime members and a generous return policy. While the regular price of DeWalt tools is fairly consistent across most retailers, as of this writing Amazon is offering discounts up to 40% on more than a dozen DeWalt tools. DeWalt has an official store on Amazon, and buying directly from DeWalt via Amazon is the only way to ensure you get full warranty protection.

Let's use DeWalt's XR 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Screw Gun as an example. The regular retail price is $199 at Home Depot,Acme Tools, and many other retailers; but 'Amazon usually sells it for $179. As of this writing it's on sale at Home Depot for 25% off or $149 and 39% off via Amazon, or just $109. That's well below any competitor's regular or sale price, including Home Depot's. The specifics will change with the item you're shopping for, but it's common to see Amazon offering the best price for a given DeWalt tool.