3 Cool HDMI Gadgets You Might Not Know Exist

HDMI, or High-Definition Multimedia Interface, is a standard port that's found on most modern monitors and televisions. If your TV has built-in smart features, you may not have felt the need to use one of its HDMI ports on the back. But for monitors that connect to computers or game consoles, HDMI is essential for passing through both audio and video signals. There are different versions of this interface, and the right HDMI cable will depend on your requirements.

In sleeker laptops, the HDMI connector type is slowly being replaced by USB-C ports that come with video output capabilities. Still, full-sized HDMI remains a popular standard that's in use by countless monitors and TVs. That said, the HDMI port on your display can be used for purposes other than directly connecting an input source. Notably, you can use your TV or monitor's HDMI port to convert it into a wireless display.

If you don't have a full-blown tower PC or a game console lying around, you can emulate a similar experience using a mini PC that is small enough to not stand out in your living room like a sore thumb. For more nerdy applications, you can use an HDMI audio extractor to separate the audio source and direct it to a dedicated speaker system. Let's explore these product types in a bit more depth. You can find more about how we've picked the products for this list at the end of the read.