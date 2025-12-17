What An HDMI Audio Extractor Does – And Why You Might Need One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HDMI has simplified home entertainment by streamlining the way devices connect. You now no longer need two separate cables to route audio and video signals — a single HDMI cable handles them both. With the right HDMI cable, it becomes incredibly convenient to hook up computers to monitors or game consoles to TVs. Problems, however, start creeping up if your audio and video setup doesn't fit into this chain nicely.

Say you're rocking an audio setup that doesn't accept input via HDMI. Your video signal to your display will be sent without any issues, but you'll likely not have a good experience watching movies or playing games without any sound. This is where an HDMI audio extractor comes in. It's a device that separates the audio and video signals from an HDMI input, leaving you with two outputs.

The video signal can be carried forward via another HDMI cable, and you can route the audio signal through a different output, such as optical or coaxial. This way, you can use laptops, consoles, or computers in setups that don't support HDMI audio input. There are several options in the market, and the audio extractor best suited for you will depend on your AV setup. The J-Tech Digital HDMI Audio Extractor, which retails at $36, is Amazon's overall pick, with over 7,500 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. It supports video output up to 4K 60Hz and splits audio to provide both S/PDIF and 3.5mm outputs.