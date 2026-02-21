Should You Buy A CFMoto Or A Kawasaki? 5 Things To Keep In Mind

For a great many years, the motorcycle hierarchy in America was clear: Europe had performance and design, Japan had reliability and value, and the U.S. had a chokehold on cruisers. Chinese bikes, on the other hand, were known for all the wrong things, from manufacturing defects and shoddy workmanship to sub-par fittings and lackluster performance. Reliability also was a major concern, especially for buyers in America where we didn't have as robust a dealer network for these Chinese bikes as we did for the legacy makers from markets like Japan.

Resultantly, a Chinese-made motorbike would invite scorn from all riding partners for the unfortunate soul who dared to show up on one. However, there's a lot of evidence that these days are now past us, with Hangzhou-based CFmoto alone now having hundreds of dealers around the country, huge purchase incentives, and the latest tech riders could want. As such, buyers now face a tough decision when weighing up a potential CFmoto purchase versus one from Kawi, as Kawasaki is fondly abbreviated to by the community.

On the one hand, the formerly-hated CFmoto bikes are known for extremely attractive prices, feature-rich bikes, and up-to-date styling. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has reliability, a robust dealer network, and strong aftersales support. The comparison really isn't straightforward because both companies are different stages of their life cycle, but we'll attempt to break it down. Neither choice is obviously wrong or incorrect; it just depends on what the buyer prioritizes and what compromises he or she is willing to accept.