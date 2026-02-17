Should You Clean New Brake Rotors Before Installing Them?
Anyone who has worked on a car's brakes knows that it can be a dirty job. Grease and brake dust get everywhere, though to some people that's just part of the "fun" of getting your hands dirty while working on cars.
That being said, there are a number of situations where getting dirty isn't necessarily a good thing. When you're reinstalling brake rotors, for example, cleanliness is a big deal, whether you're using the old rotors or not. You don't want to introduce corrosion between the brake rotor and the wheel's hub, and you want to make sure the surface of the brake rotor is free of debris before installing its brake pads.
What about new brake rotors? Let's say you just picked up a new set of rotors for your prized 1997 Acura Integra Type R and you're eager to get them installed. The new rotors look clean right out of the box, so there's no harm in unwrapping and slapping them on the car, right? Not so fast: You should always take a few minutes to ensure the rotors are clean.
New brake rotors need to be cleaned before installation
Most of the time, new brake rotors will come covered with a thin film of protective oil to prevent corrosion while it's sitting in the box. Putting that rotor on the hub without cleaning it first can potentially end up placing this film of oil between the rotor's surface and brake pads, possibly reducing your vehicle's ability to stop by increasing your braking distance. It's the reason why using a lubricant like WD-40 is a bad idea.
A little bit of good, old-fashioned elbow grease is what's called for here. Giving the rotor a nice scrub with some warm, soapy water and and then drying it thoroughly with a clean cloth will do the trick. Lightly using brake cleaner spray may also help dissolve any more stubborn oil that remains on the brake rotor.
However, it's definitely not as simple as just giving the rotor a few shots of brake cleaner spray and calling it a day. Carefully inspecting the new rotors for any debris from the manufacturing or packaging process can prevent a lot of headaches down the figurative and literal road. You should also clean the hub you're mounting the rotor on as well to ensure your new rotor fits well. Use a wire brush on your hub for the best results — even the thinnest coatings of rust can lead to performance problems.