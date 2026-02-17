Should You Clean New Brake Rotors Before Installing Them?

Anyone who has worked on a car's brakes knows that it can be a dirty job. Grease and brake dust get everywhere, though to some people that's just part of the "fun" of getting your hands dirty while working on cars.

That being said, there are a number of situations where getting dirty isn't necessarily a good thing. When you're reinstalling brake rotors, for example, cleanliness is a big deal, whether you're using the old rotors or not. You don't want to introduce corrosion between the brake rotor and the wheel's hub, and you want to make sure the surface of the brake rotor is free of debris before installing its brake pads.

What about new brake rotors? Let's say you just picked up a new set of rotors for your prized 1997 Acura Integra Type R and you're eager to get them installed. The new rotors look clean right out of the box, so there's no harm in unwrapping and slapping them on the car, right? Not so fast: You should always take a few minutes to ensure the rotors are clean.