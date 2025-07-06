Want To Clean Your Brake Rotors At Home? Here's How To Do It

Brake rotors are nothing new — the technology was popularized in motorsport throughout the early 1950s, on models such as the Le Mans-winning Jaguar C-Type, before being introduced to mainstream models like the innovative Citroen DS a few years later. Despite decades passing, very little has changed in the way brake rotors work, although high-performance cars do sport fancy carbon rotors with ceramic pads, as the combination provides superior stopping capabilities.

However, for those of us who aren't fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of a trick supercar each morning, the chances are we all have fairly typical cast-iron brake rotors taking care of stopping behind our alloys. Cast-iron is ideal for brake rotors, as it's hard-wearing, cheap to produce, and relatively long-lasting too. One downside, though, is that cast iron brake rotors can look fairly unsightly at times, as cast iron is easily susceptible to rusting.

This is especially true on cars which are used sparingly, while cars used more frequently will generally avoid surface corrosion on the rotor's face, as regular braking cleans the surface. Also, brake dust from pads can cling to areas of the rotor, and is typically stubborn to remove, further adding to the rotor's unsightly appearance. All is not lost, though, as cleaning your brake rotors at home is a simple DIY task that all motorists should feel comfortable undertaking, and all you'll need is some soapy water, brake cleaner, a rag or cloth, and a wire brush for particularly stubborn stains.