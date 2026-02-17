Sorry GM Drivers, Your Warranty Doesn't Cover This

Let's say you are out running errands in your recently purchased General Motors vehicle when it starts to idle roughly, hesitate, smoke from the tailpipe, or throw up a bunch of trouble lights on the dashboard. Obviously, something fairly serious has gone wrong with the car, but at least you can have some peace of mind knowing the problem will be covered by your warranty, right?

In normal cases, these sorts of issues would absolutely be covered by the manufacturer. But, as it turns out, that's not always the case. A January 2026 General Motors service bulletin, first spotted by the folks at GM Authority, points out that the manufacturer is not responsible for engine and fuel system damage caused by using contaminated or incorrect fuel. Modern cars can usually run without serious issues on lower-octane fuel than the manufacturer recommends, but pumping gasoline into a diesel vehicle (or vice versa), even once, is a much bigger problem, often resulting in major damage to engines and fueling components.

These problems aren't always caused by car owners being careless at the gas pump. Sometimes, contaminated or mislabeled fuel can be put into retail pumps by gas suppliers, wreaking havoc on cars through no fault of their drivers. What GM is doing is simply highlighting the reality that fuel quality and contamination are not in its control — and thus not covered by warranty.