This Underused Feature Can Get Your Car Warmer Faster In The Winter

Sliding into a freezing car in the heart of winter is not a great feeling. Even if you're lucky enough to have a garage, the interior will still be chilly (unless you also heat the garage). It's bad enough having to slog through ice and snow-covered roads to get to work; dropping one's derrière onto a slab of ice and grabbing a frosty steering wheel just adds insult to injury.

Warming a car up before heading out is an age-old tradition that many folks growing up in the age of carbureted engines (before fuel injection eliminated the need to warm up a car) find hard to break. Today, many states have "puffing" laws that prohibit leaving your car unattended while it warms up. They're meant to keep ne'er-do-wells from seeing exhaust plumes (the "puffing") and subsequently stealing your prized possession. According to the Department of Energy, idling cars not only waste 6 billion gallons of gas but also spew 58 million tons of CO2 into the air. Given that, there is a perfect amount of time to let your car warm up, and it's much less than you realize.

Unfortunately, that leaves less time for the inside to reach a Goldilocks "just right" level of coziness. Thankfully, there's a feature in your car that you're probably not using to its fullest potential. Heck, you may not even understand what that button with an image of a car with a semi-circular swoosh arrow inside of it does. But when engaged, it significantly improves your vehicle's heating performance.