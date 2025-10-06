Here's How To Safely Use A Portable Car Heater In Your Automobile
Whether it's changing up snow tires, adding winter wiper blades, or making sure your batteries are all set, the winter checklist for your peace of mind can be long, expensive, and time-consuming to manage. However, there is one crucial aspect to cold weather driving that we absolutely cannot miss, which is finding ways to stay warm. While modern cars have built-in systems that are meant to help its interiors stay toasty, they may not always be working properly by the time the season rolls in.
In some cases, they may be faulty, and you may not have the mind space or the budget to get your car HVAC inspected or serviced just yet. Not to mention, there might be moments wherein you're camping in your vehicle or traveling for long periods, wherein it can simply be more comfortable to have an alternative heat source. So, if you want to give it a go, you invest in gadgets that can help heat up your vehicle interior, like portable car heaters.
When it comes to using a portable car heater safely, there are two main components that you need to be mindful of: choosing the right portable heater for your needs and operating it safely. These days, there are tons of portable heaters, but not all are made for use inside vehicles. For example, some portable options designed to heat up your bedroom, living room, or patio might work, but aren't necessarily ideal. So, here are some things for you to consider.
Choosing the right car heater
To start with, think about whether the solution is for a single person or the whole vehicle. Next, understand your options for its power source, such as battery, portable inverter, or cigarette port. For example, one highly-rated option that is powered by the 12V plug and can be used to defog your dashboard is the WITIFIG Car Heater, which retails for $28.99 on Amazon. Apart from this, there are other portable tools that can help you stay toasty during your freezing commute. Among the many winter gadgets available, you can invest in small items like rechargeable hand warmers, battery-operated heated scarves, and electric blankets.
In general, it's best to avoid diesel-based heaters indoors, like a closed vehicle, and especially if you are planning to use it with your car's windows rolled all the way up. Not only is this a fire hazard, but Oxdale Products shares that it also puts you at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and other respiratory health hazards. Before plugging in any portable car heater to your vehicle, it's also always a good idea to do a quick inspection. After all, if it has been stored for long periods in your garage, there's a chance that its cords have frayed or melted over the warmer seasons. Not to mention, if you didn't adequately mouse-proof your garage, it could even have a few bite marks. Should you suspect any serious damage, it's best to have it inspected by a professional or replaced.
Safely operating your portable car heater
As with all types of space heaters, it's important to place your portable car heater in an area wherein it is not prone to fall over, especially when the car is in motion. If you chose a heater that requires being attached to any glass, check if the suction is securely fastened. Next, make sure that there's a reasonable amount of airflow, which includes clearing any dirt in its vents or making sure there's ample space around it.
Of course, space heaters of all kinds are one of the many devices that you should never plug into extension cords, so it's best to make sure it's plugged directly into the correct power source. Once you've reached a good temperature or are near your destination, make it a habit to turn it off as well to help alleviate any unnecessary risk. In general, it's also best not to leave it on if you are sleeping or while there is no one inside the vehicle, so in case of accidents it can be addressed quickly.
If you want a more fixed solution to keeping your car warm, you can buy seat warmers as well. For just under $50, the LUSRAIT Universal Seat Cushion works with AC plugs, 12V car plugs, and even 24V truck plugs. Apart from car seats, it's also designed to attach to office chairs and wheelchairs too. Plus, the seat lets you adjust the temperature to three different heating levels via a remote.