What Do Those 8 Pin Letters Stand For On A DeWalt Battery?

Ever noticed that row of small metal contacts when sliding a DeWalt battery into a tool or charger? Or tried troubleshooting some of the most common problems with DeWalt batteries yourself? What do all those letters and numbers mean? Plenty of independent teardowns and analyses from hobbyists have attempted to tell us why those symbols are there, but we spoke to Stanley Black & Decker directly to get a definitive answer.

The DeWalt brand owner confirmed that each marking is there for reference, with each letter and number corresponding to a different battery terminal. "TH" stands for Thermistor, which electronically monitors the battery temperature. It keeps the battery and the tool safe if things get too hot or too cold. "ID" stands for Identification, and it's the part that tells the DeWalt tools and chargers they're hooked up to a compatible battery. C1 through C4 represent the cell voltage nodes, and B+/B- mark the power terminals.