Why Do Klein Power Tools Use DeWalt Batteries?
Klein Tools first launched its battery-operated power tool line in 2018. The company's goal was to bring its products, many of which are geared toward linemen, into the modern age. But to power its debut lineup of battery-powered cable cutters, crimpers, and impact wrenches, it needed a little help from another major brand name: DeWalt. Specifically, DeWalt's 20V lithium-ion batteries.
According to a Klein Tools press release announcing the launch, the partnership gives professionals the cutting, crimping, and drilling strength they expect from Klein using the established and trusted DeWalt battery platform to power them. With this announcement, Klein put out a 7-ton cable cutter and crimper, a 12-ton crimper, multiple gear-driven cable cutters, and a 7/16-inch impact wrench... all sporting Klein orange until you reach the battery pack in DeWalt yellow.
Each tool is compatible with DeWalt's 20V Max lithium-ion batteries, which means Klein users and DeWalt users can both broaden their horizons and grow their collections with tools from both brands. As long as you have the compatible DeWalt 20V battery to attach, you're good to move from Klein to DeWalt and back again. And it's all thanks to this partnership the two struck in 2018. (They don't even share ownership, either: Klein Tools is independently owned, while DeWalt shares ownership with other brands under the Stanley Black & Decker umbrella.)
What you get with battery-operated power tools from Klein Tools
Klein's line of DeWalt-powered tools comes with features such as green-light crimp indicators, integrated work lights, and rotating heads for more accuracy and visibility on the job. Safety lockout switches also show up throughout the line, plus interchangeable cutting and crimping heads to allow crews to stay on their toes out in the field.
The team-up is a win-win for the companies and their customer bases: already invested in the DeWalt ecosystem? You're free to slap those 20V Max batteries on a whole new line of specialty power tools. Loyal to the Klein brand because of neat stuff like the 2-in-1 socket set? You now have an excuse to familiarize yourself with the extensive DeWalt catalog without having to worry about multiple chargers or proprietary batteries. You're free to switch back and forth between tool brands without interruption.
Plus, it's not like you have to go out and invest in DeWalt batteries if you use Klein but don't already have 20V Max packs in your garage. Klein offers its battery-powered tools as kits that bundle the tool with DeWalt batteries and chargers. (And if you already have 20V DeWalt batteries, you can still buy the Klein product on a tool-only basis.)