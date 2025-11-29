Why Do Klein Power Tools Use DeWalt Batteries?

Klein Tools first launched its battery-operated power tool line in 2018. The company's goal was to bring its products, many of which are geared toward linemen, into the modern age. But to power its debut lineup of battery-powered cable cutters, crimpers, and impact wrenches, it needed a little help from another major brand name: DeWalt. Specifically, DeWalt's 20V lithium-ion batteries.

According to a Klein Tools press release announcing the launch, the partnership gives professionals the cutting, crimping, and drilling strength they expect from Klein using the established and trusted DeWalt battery platform to power them. With this announcement, Klein put out a 7-ton cable cutter and crimper, a 12-ton crimper, multiple gear-driven cable cutters, and a 7/16-inch impact wrench... all sporting Klein orange until you reach the battery pack in DeWalt yellow.

Each tool is compatible with DeWalt's 20V Max lithium-ion batteries, which means Klein users and DeWalt users can both broaden their horizons and grow their collections with tools from both brands. As long as you have the compatible DeWalt 20V battery to attach, you're good to move from Klein to DeWalt and back again. And it's all thanks to this partnership the two struck in 2018. (They don't even share ownership, either: Klein Tools is independently owned, while DeWalt shares ownership with other brands under the Stanley Black & Decker umbrella.)